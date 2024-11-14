Leeds house fire: Four Yorkshire fire and rescue crews deployed as home engulfed in flames
On Thursday (Nov 14), West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four crews to a scene on Selby Road, Leeds.
Just after 9:24am, crews from Leeds, Killingbeck and Castleford attended the house fire.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service told the Yorkshire Post the home in question was “about 60 per cent involved in flame”.
Since then the fire has been extinguished by the crews.
There were no reports of any injuries from the scene.
Investigations will now take place to look into the cause of the fire.
The Fire and Rescue service stated: “We were called to Selby Road at 09.24 this morning – and sent four crews to the scene (Leeds x2, Killingbeck and Castleford).
“The house was about 60% involved in flame but the fire has been extinguished by crews using breathing apparatus.
“No reports of any injuries from the scene, investigations will look into the cause of the fire.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.