Four Yorkshire fire and rescue crews were dispatched to deal with a Leeds home that had gone up in flames.

On Thursday (Nov 14), West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four crews to a scene on Selby Road, Leeds.

Just after 9:24am, crews from Leeds, Killingbeck and Castleford attended the house fire.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service told the Yorkshire Post the home in question was “about 60 per cent involved in flame”.

Since then the fire has been extinguished by the crews.

There were no reports of any injuries from the scene.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four crews to a scene on Selby Road, Leeds, following reports of a house fire. | Google

Investigations will now take place to look into the cause of the fire.

The Fire and Rescue service stated: “We were called to Selby Road at 09.24 this morning – and sent four crews to the scene (Leeds x2, Killingbeck and Castleford).

“The house was about 60% involved in flame but the fire has been extinguished by crews using breathing apparatus.