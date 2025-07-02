M1 crash: Fatal crash after driver suffers medical episode at wheel in Yorkshire

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on the M1 near Wakefield on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the southbound M1 close to Junction 40 at Carr Gate shortly after 8am on July 2 following reports of a collision involving a Kia EV3 and a Volkswagen Tiguan.

The driver of the Kia is believed to have suffered a medical episode while travelling in the first lane of the motorway, police said.

The Kia swerved across the carriageway, colliding with the central reservation, before colliding with the Tiguan.

The Kia’s driver, a man aged in his 70s, was given medical treatment by paramedics but was confirmed to have died at the scene.

The southbound M1 remains closed at this time as part of the investigation.