M1 crash: Fatal crash after driver suffers medical episode at wheel in Yorkshire

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 13:33 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on the M1 near Wakefield on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the southbound M1 close to Junction 40 at Carr Gate shortly after 8am on July 2 following reports of a collision involving a Kia EV3 and a Volkswagen Tiguan.

The driver of the Kia is believed to have suffered a medical episode while travelling in the first lane of the motorway, police said.

The Kia swerved across the carriageway, colliding with the central reservation, before colliding with the Tiguan.

Photo Neil Cross Police stock image
Photo Neil Cross Police stock image M1 crash: Fatal crash after driver suffers medical episode at wheel in Yorkshire

The Kia’s driver, a man aged in his 70s, was given medical treatment by paramedics but was confirmed to have died at the scene.

The southbound M1 remains closed at this time as part of the investigation.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it and anyone with video footage to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0329 of 2/7.

