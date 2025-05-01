M1: Emergency services on the scene and road closures after serious crash on motorway
At 9:55am National Highways confirmed there had been a serious crash on the M1 in South Yorkshire.
The incident occurred between junction 36 (Hoyland) and junction 37 (Barnsley).
The road has been closed between these junctions and National Highways has said to “expect delays”.
Emergency services including South Yorkshire Police have attended.
National Highways Traffic Officers have also attended to assist with traffic management.
Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the hollow triangle on road signs:
- Leave the M1 at J37 and at the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A628.
- Follow the A628 for approx. five miles to the roundabout with the A629 and take the first exit onto the A629.
- Continue for approx. six miles to the junction with the A616 and turn left onto the A616.
- Follow the A616 back to the M1 southbound J35A and take the first exit to rejoin the M1 southbound.
UPDATE: The M1 northbound has now reopened between J36 (Hoyland) and J37 (Barnsley).
The southbound carriageway remains closed whilst emergency services continue to work at scene.
