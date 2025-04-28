Lanes have been closed and motorists have been warned of long delays on the M1 after a crash involving a lorry which has left the carriageway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 8:10am on Monday (Apr 28), West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Services were called to attend a crash on the M1, near Wakefield.

National Highways reported a crash occurred involving a lorry which left the carriageway on the M1 southbound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident occurred on the M1 southbound between J39 Durkar and J38 West Bretton near Wakefield.

M1

This section of the road was closed.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance were also on the scene and landed in an adjacent field.

AA traffic alerts warned of “long delays and two lanes closed” due to the crash.

In a social media post National Highways said: “Our National Highways Traffic Officers are assisting the emergency services at scene with traffic management at both the scene of the incident and the closure point at J39.”

A diversion is also in place for drivers:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad