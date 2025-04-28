M1: Emergency services on the scene, lane closures and long delays after lorry crash on major road near Wakefield
Shortly after 8:10am on Monday (Apr 28), West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Services were called to attend a crash on the M1, near Wakefield.
National Highways reported a crash occurred involving a lorry which left the carriageway on the M1 southbound.
The incident occurred on the M1 southbound between J39 Durkar and J38 West Bretton near Wakefield.
This section of the road was closed.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance were also on the scene and landed in an adjacent field.
AA traffic alerts warned of “long delays and two lanes closed” due to the crash.
In a social media post National Highways said: “Our National Highways Traffic Officers are assisting the emergency services at scene with traffic management at both the scene of the incident and the closure point at J39.”
A diversion is also in place for drivers:
Exit the M1 using J39 and proceed to the end of the slip road. At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A636 (Denby Dale road) and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles to the roundabout with the A637. At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A637 (Huddersfield Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the junction with the M1 Motorway (Junction 38). At the roundabout take the 3rd exit to rejoin M1 South.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.