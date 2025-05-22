M1: Pedestrian attempting to recover item from carriageway suffers life-threatening injuries

A pedestrian who was attempting to recover an item from the live M1 carriageway has suffered life threatening injuries after being hit by a car.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the collision on the M1 in Leeds on May 21.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway about half a mile from the exit for Junction 47 shortly after 1:30pm and involved a Toyota Rav4 car and a pedestrian aged in his 60s.

It is believed the man, a passenger in a Ford Ranger parked on the hard shoulder, was attempting to recover an item from the live carriageway when the collision happened.

He was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicles in the time leading up to it to please contact them. They also want to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist the investigation.