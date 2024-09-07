A major motorway in Yorkshire which was forced to close for more than 12 hours following a serious crash has now reopened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M18 motorway in South Yorkshire had been closed northbound between junctions 1 and 2 near Rotherham since the early hours of this morning (Saturday, September 7).

National Highways first tweeted about the road closure around 3am today saying that ‘trapped’ cars had been asked to turn around and all other traffic is to be diverted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said in an update issued at 3.30pm that the road had now fully reopened and that delays were ‘clearing well’.