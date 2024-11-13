There are delays of up to an hour a half on the M62 in Yorkshire, following a coach fire.

Congestion has built up on a five mile stretch of the M62 motorway, following a coach fire, on Wednesday (Nov 13), National Highways has confirmed.

Initially, the eastbound side of the motorway was fully closed off between junction 23 and junction 24 near Huddersfield leading to 70 minutes of delays.

Congestion on M62 | National Highways

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene along with other emergency services.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), National Highways confirmed only one lane is closed with longer delays.

They said: “Lane 1 is now CLOSED on the #M62 eastbound between J23 and J24 near #Huddersfield for recovery and clear up works following a coach fire.