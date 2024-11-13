M62 closure: Motorway lane closed near Huddersfield due to coach fire causing delays and queues

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 13th Nov 2024, 13:24 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 13:24 GMT
There are delays of up to an hour a half on the M62 in Yorkshire, following a coach fire.

Congestion has built up on a five mile stretch of the M62 motorway, following a coach fire, on Wednesday (Nov 13), National Highways has confirmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Initially, the eastbound side of the motorway was fully closed off between junction 23 and junction 24 near Huddersfield leading to 70 minutes of delays.

Congestion on M62Congestion on M62
Congestion on M62 | National Highways

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene along with other emergency services.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), National Highways confirmed only one lane is closed with longer delays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said: “Lane 1 is now CLOSED on the #M62 eastbound between J23 and J24 near #Huddersfield for recovery and clear up works following a coach fire.

“There are currently delays of 90 mins and approx. 5 miles of congestion.”

Related topics:HuddersfieldM62TwitterNational HighwaysCoach

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice