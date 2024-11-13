M62 closure: Motorway lane closed near Huddersfield due to coach fire causing delays and queues
Congestion has built up on a five mile stretch of the M62 motorway, following a coach fire, on Wednesday (Nov 13), National Highways has confirmed.
Initially, the eastbound side of the motorway was fully closed off between junction 23 and junction 24 near Huddersfield leading to 70 minutes of delays.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene along with other emergency services.
In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), National Highways confirmed only one lane is closed with longer delays.
They said: “Lane 1 is now CLOSED on the #M62 eastbound between J23 and J24 near #Huddersfield for recovery and clear up works following a coach fire.
“There are currently delays of 90 mins and approx. 5 miles of congestion.”
