Firefighters remained at the scene overnight as they battled to contain a 3km moorland blaze near the M62, with a 50-metre active flame front and multiple hotspots still burning in the morning.

At 12:15pm on Thursday (May 1), West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a moorland fire near the M62 and Ripponden.

The fire was initially a 2km long blaze that required eight crews to tackle.

Moor fire.

Crews from Slaithwaite, Halifax, and Todmorden were the first to be sent with specialist wildfire equipment including two all-terrain Argocat vehicles.

Eventually, a total of 18 separate fire crews were called in to battle the blaze, using a water relay, large jets, blowers, beaters and backpacks to tackle the fire.

Fire crews were required to monitor and fight the fire overnight and seven crews were left by Friday (May 2) morning.

The smoke can be seen for miles around

At 9:30am on Friday, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire was still burning after “remaining steady overnight”.

In the most recent update the area was still covered in fire approximately 3km by 2km with an active 50 meter flame front.

There are still multiple hotspots across the area.