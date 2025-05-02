M62 moorland fire: Crews work through the night to contain 3km Ripponden blaze with 50m active flame front
At 12:15pm on Thursday (May 1), West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a moorland fire near the M62 and Ripponden.
The fire was initially a 2km long blaze that required eight crews to tackle.
Crews from Slaithwaite, Halifax, and Todmorden were the first to be sent with specialist wildfire equipment including two all-terrain Argocat vehicles.
Eventually, a total of 18 separate fire crews were called in to battle the blaze, using a water relay, large jets, blowers, beaters and backpacks to tackle the fire.
Fire crews were required to monitor and fight the fire overnight and seven crews were left by Friday (May 2) morning.
At 9:30am on Friday, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire was still burning after “remaining steady overnight”.
In the most recent update the area was still covered in fire approximately 3km by 2km with an active 50 meter flame front.
There are still multiple hotspots across the area.
A spokesperson said: “Please continue to avoid the area. Further updates will follow.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.