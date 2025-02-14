M62 traffic: Multi-car crash closes lanes and causes delays on Yorkshire motorway

Two lanes on the M62 in Yorkshire have been closed after a multi-car crash which has caused delays.

At 2:45pm on Friday (Feb 14), traffic officers and emergency services attended the scene of a multi-car crash on the M62 in Yorkshire.

The crash took place on the M62 eastbound leaving the road blocked between J34, towards, Eggborough, and J35, towards M18.

M62 congestion following multi-car crash | National Highways

Initially there were 45 minute delays above normal travel time with three miles of congestion.

Congestion then went up to four miles, according to National Highways.

Shortly after 3:15pm lane three of three reopened past the scene.

However, lanes one and two remained closed for recovery and carriageway clearance.

National Highways noted delays are currently at 60 minutes above normal journey time.