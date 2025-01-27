Man critically injured after car crashes into River Wharfe near Ilkley

North Yorkshire Police officers are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries when his car came to rest in the River Wharfe near Ilkley.

The crash is believed to have happened between 3am and 7.30am in the early hours of Sunday January 26.

A silver Volvo was travelling along Denton Road from west to east before it left the road between Carter’s Lane junction and the small iron bridge over the River Wharfe that connects to the A65.

The injured man got himself out of the car and began walking, police said.

Police were alerted to the collision at around 9.30am on Sunday morning after the man was admitted to hospital with serious internal injuries where he currently remains in a critical condition.

In particular, officers are appealing to a passing member of the public who stopped and helped the man as he walked barefoot, back towards Ilkley.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are appealing to the following people to get in touch:

“The person who assisted the man in Ilkley

“any other motorists who may have seen a man walking barefoot in the vicinity in the early hours of Sunday

“any motorists who may have dashcam footage of the man walking

“anyone who saw the silver Volvo travelling west to east along Denton Road prior to the collision including any dashcam footage

“anyone who witnessed the collision and the car leaving the road.

“If you can help our investigation, please email [email protected] or call 101 and pass information for Traffic Constable Chris Storey.