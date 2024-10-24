Man in critical condition after crash outside children’s outpatient department at Yorkshire hospital
South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash within the grounds of Northern General Hospital on Herries Road Drive, Sheffield.
Officers were called to Herries Road Drive at 12.30pm on Wednesday October 24 following reports a Silver Toyota RAV4 had been in collision with a stationary black Seat Leon, which in turn hit a stationary black Peugeot 3008.
It is understood the driver of the Toyota, a 62-year-old man, was removed from the vehicle by witnesses who administered first aid at the scene.
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the Toyota being driven before the collision or witnessed the collision itself.
It is understood the Toyota began its journey on Central Way within the hospital grounds before turning left onto Fox Way and continuing onto Herries Road Drive.
The collision is understood to have happened outside the Children's Outpatients Department.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are urging anyone with dash cam footage which corroborates this reported route, or captured the collision itself, to get in touch with us.
“We would also like to speak to anyone who had any involvement and is yet to speak to officers.
“You can report information to us online by following this link: Report | South Yorkshire Police, or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 382 of 23 October 2024 when you get in touch.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.