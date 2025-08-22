Man's body found off Yorkshire coast after search for missing Leeds swimmer
The man was found at Tunstall beach at Holderness in East Yorkshire, at around 5.30pm yesterday. (August 21)
Father-of-two Matt McDavid, 42, from Leeds, dropped out of sight from the shore while swimming off the coast at Flamborough on Wednesday, July 30.
Humberside Police say the man has not yet been formally identified, adding: “however at this stage of our investigation, it is believed to be linked to reports of a concern for safety at Thornwick Bay in Flamborough on Wednesday 30 July 2025.”
A statement added: “They say a post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days however at this time, the circumstances are not thought to be suspicious. The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.”