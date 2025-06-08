Marske beach: Explosion after World War II mortar discovered by metal detectorist
A controlled explosion was carried out by police on Marske Beach on Saturday.
Cleveland Police were alerted to a potential World War II mortar on the seafront in Marske on Friday June 6.
The discovery was made by a member of the public who was out metal detecting.
A cordon was placed around the device overnight on Friday as a precautionary measure, until the Explosives Ordnance Disposal regiment could attend.
The EOD arrived early on Saturday and carried out a controlled explosion.
The area is now safe again, police confirmed.
