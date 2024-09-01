Woman in 20s falls from window of flat suffering serious injuries as police launch investigation

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after falling from the window of a flat, police said.

The incident took place at 6.15am on Sunday September 1 on on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate.

The scene has been cordoned off by officers.

Officers were called by the ambulance service after they were called to reports that a woman in her 20s had suffered serious injuries following what they believed to be a fall from the window of a flat.

The full circumstances of the incident are being investigated and police remain at the scene at this time, North Yorkshire Police said.

The woman was taken to hospital by the ambulance service where she remains in a serious condition.

A spokesperson said: “Thank you to local residents, businesses and members of the public for their patience while we carry out our work at the scene.”