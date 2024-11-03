Motorcyclist dead in three-vehicle crash on A19 in Yorkshire as police launch appeal

A motorcyclist died in a three-vehicle crash on the A19, police said as officers launched an appeal for dashcam footage and witnesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday November 1 at 5.33pm, officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A19 in Askern Doncaster.

It is reported that a black Yamaha Motorcycle, a red Land Rover Evoque and a grey Seat Leon were involved in the collision, between the junction of Manor Way and the junction of Rockley Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency service attended and despite best efforts of medical persons, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is reported that a black Yamaha Motorcycle, a red Land Rover Evoque and a grey Seat Leon were involved in the collision, between the junction of Manor Way and the junction of Rockley Lane.

Their family are being supported by South Yorkshire Police officers.

The A19 was closed while officers conducted their work, but has since been reopened.

in a statement, the force said: “We are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage that could help with officer enquiries to come forward.