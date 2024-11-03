Motorcyclist dead in three-vehicle crash on A19 in Yorkshire as police launch appeal
On Friday November 1 at 5.33pm, officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A19 in Askern Doncaster.
It is reported that a black Yamaha Motorcycle, a red Land Rover Evoque and a grey Seat Leon were involved in the collision, between the junction of Manor Way and the junction of Rockley Lane.
Emergency service attended and despite best efforts of medical persons, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Their family are being supported by South Yorkshire Police officers.
The A19 was closed while officers conducted their work, but has since been reopened.
in a statement, the force said: “We are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage that could help with officer enquiries to come forward.
“Information can be shared by calling 101, quoting incident number 832 of 1 November 2024.”