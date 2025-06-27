Mylo Capilla: Major search in Ingleby Barwick near river for 13-year-old boy

A major search operation is under way near a river for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Cleveland Police have appealed for information about Mylo Capilla, who was last seen at around 9pm on Thursday in an area known as the “Muddies” in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, near the River Tees.

A large search of the area, which is close to Ramsey Gardens, has been carried out since then involving the emergency services.

Cleveland Police said Mylo was believed to be wearing a dark T-shirt and dark bottoms.

The force urged members of the public who want to help to first speak to officers.

In a Facebook post, the force said: “While searches are ongoing, officers are reminding members of the public in the area to liaise with them directly and for their own safety not to enter any water.

“If you have information that will assist officers please call 101 quoting reference number 117649.”

More than 12 hours after the alarm was raised, the police helicopter continued to fly over a short span of the Tees.

A police cordon was in place on Ramsey Gardens, around 200m from the river, to keep the public away from the search area.

Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service and mountain rescue search specialists were also on the scene.