Mylo Capilla: Police find body after searching river for missing 13-year-old boy

Police searching for a 13-year-old boy have found a body.

Mylo Capilla, a 13-year-old boy, was last seen on Thursday evening (June 26) in Ingleby Barwick.

Mylo is believed to have gone with his friend to the river near to Ramsey Gardens, known locally as the ‘muddies’, and entered the water.

Police and partner agencies searching the river for 13-year-old Mylo Capilla at Ingleby Barwick have found the body of a boy, Cleveland Police said on Friday evening.

Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, Mylo’s parents have been informed and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.