Mylo Capilla: Police find body after searching river for missing 13-year-old boy

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 28th Jun 2025, 08:53 BST
Police searching for a 13-year-old boy have found a body.

Mylo Capilla, a 13-year-old boy, was last seen on Thursday evening (June 26) in Ingleby Barwick.

Mylo is believed to have gone with his friend to the river near to Ramsey Gardens, known locally as the ‘muddies’, and entered the water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police and partner agencies searching the river for 13-year-old Mylo Capilla at Ingleby Barwick have found the body of a boy, Cleveland Police said on Friday evening.

Mylo is believed to have gone with his friend to the river near to Ramsey Gardens, known locally as the ‘muddies’, and entered the water. Family Handout/PA Wireplaceholder image
Mylo is believed to have gone with his friend to the river near to Ramsey Gardens, known locally as the ‘muddies’, and entered the water. Family Handout/PA Wire

Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, Mylo’s parents have been informed and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: “All our thoughts are with Mylo’s family and friends as well as with the wider community at this extremely difficult time.”

Related topics:PoliceCleveland Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice