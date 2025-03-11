The container ship which ploughed into a tanker carrying US navy jet fuel is still burning and adrift, MPs have been told.

A total of 36 mariners were rescued after they were forced to abandon ship after the MV Solong hit the MV Stena Immaculate at speed, causing multiple explosions around 13 miles off the coast of East Yorkshire.

However a crew member of MV Solong was lost and is presumed dead.

An unknown quantity of jet fuel gushed into the sea after a tank was ruptured on the MV Stena Immaculate, but widely reported claims that MV Solong was carrying toxic sodium cyanide were incorrect, its owner Ernst Russ confirmed.

Tug boats shadow the Solong container ship as it drifts in the Humber Estuary, off the coast of East Yorkshire following a collision with the MV Stena Immaculate oil tanker, operating as part of the US government's Tanker Security Programme, on Monday. Picture date: Tuesday March 11, 2025. PA Photo. The maritime company managing the Stena Immaculate, Crowley, said the vessel was struck by the Solong while anchored off the coast of Hull, causing "multiple explosions" on board and Jet A-1 fuel it was carrying to be released. See PA story SEA Collision. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

MV Solong struck the MV Stena Immaculate, which was at anchor, just before 10am on Monday, and became embedded in the tanker, causing a "massive fireball".

Maritime Minister Mike Kane told MPs that the MV Solong had broken free on Monday night and was now drifting southwards shadowed by tugs.

Aerial images from the scene show three tugboats are alongside Solong, and at least one attached to it.

Smoke is continuing to billow from the ship.

Mr Kane said it was unlikely that she would remain afloat, given the damage she had sustained.

He said: “Modelling suggests she should will remain clear of land for the next few hours. It’s unlikely she will remain afloat.”

Mr Kane led the House in tributes to the emergency services and in condolences to the family of the seafarer.

He said: "We will do everything we can to recover the body of the mariner. We know lives are lost at sea, some succour is given that bodies are brought back for proper funeral or burial."

