North Sea collision: Burning container ship drifting southwards and could sink, MPs told
A total of 36 mariners were rescued after they were forced to abandon ship after the MV Solong hit the MV Stena Immaculate at speed, causing multiple explosions around 13 miles off the coast of East Yorkshire.
However a crew member of MV Solong was lost and is presumed dead.
An unknown quantity of jet fuel gushed into the sea after a tank was ruptured on the MV Stena Immaculate, but widely reported claims that MV Solong was carrying toxic sodium cyanide were incorrect, its owner Ernst Russ confirmed.
MV Solong struck the MV Stena Immaculate, which was at anchor, just before 10am on Monday, and became embedded in the tanker, causing a "massive fireball".
Maritime Minister Mike Kane told MPs that the MV Solong had broken free on Monday night and was now drifting southwards shadowed by tugs.
Aerial images from the scene show three tugboats are alongside Solong, and at least one attached to it.
Smoke is continuing to billow from the ship.
Mr Kane said it was unlikely that she would remain afloat, given the damage she had sustained.
He said: “Modelling suggests she should will remain clear of land for the next few hours. It’s unlikely she will remain afloat.”
Mr Kane led the House in tributes to the emergency services and in condolences to the family of the seafarer.
He said: "We will do everything we can to recover the body of the mariner. We know lives are lost at sea, some succour is given that bodies are brought back for proper funeral or burial."
He said the Maritime and Coastguard Agency was standing by with counter pollution measures and "will use them at the necessary time". However he said the immediate concern was to put out the fire on the Solong.