An off-duty policewoman who was killed by a lorry as she helped at the scene of a crash “epitomises the very best of British policing”, a senior officer has said.

North Yorkshire Police are calling for witnesses after constable Rosie Prior, 45, was killed.

Pc Prior was standing on the verge of the A19 at Bagby, near the town of Thirsk, on Saturday morning, after coming across a road collision, when she and two others were struck by a heavy goods vehicle (HGV).

Pc Prior and Ryan Welford, 41, from Knaresborough, who had been involved in the first collision, died at the scene.

A teenage boy who was a passenger in Mr Welford’s car was also struck and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the HGV, a 65-year-old man from Berwick-upon-Tweed, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation, North Yorkshire Police said.

Chief Constable Tim Forber was among those who paid tribute to York-based response officer Pc Prior, who he said joined the force more than two years ago because “she wanted to help people”.

In a statement outside Fulford Road police station on Sunday, he said: “Yesterday morning, she wasn’t on duty on a shift, she was off duty, and she came across the road traffic collision on the A19 and she stopped to help.

“She got out and like many police officers up and down the country put herself on duty.

“And it was whilst dealing with that incident that she was tragically killed. Rosie epitomises the very best of British policing, she put the safety of others before her own safety.”

He said that his thoughts are with the family of Mr Welford and that it was a “deeply traumatic and heart-breaking event for everyone involved”.

Pc Prior’s family described her as “a loving mum, wife, daughter, sister, aunty” who will be “deeply missed”.

David Skaith, mayor of York and North Yorkshire, and Jo Coles, deputy mayor of policing, fire and crime, said they were “devastated”.

Their statement read: “Our hearts are broken for them and their families.

“Rosie’s commitment to serving the public, even when off duty, shows she was the very best of us.

“Our thoughts are also with the entire North Yorkshire Police family, who we know will be deeply mourning their colleague.

“We especially want to thank officers and staff who worked at the scene and are supporting those affected by this tragedy.”

Mr Welford’s family said: “Ryan was a hardworking and loving father, husband, son and brother.

“He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said on X: “I’m deeply saddened by the deaths of Pc Rosie Prior and Ryan Welford yesterday.

“Thinking of their families & friends and all Pc Prior’s colleagues at this incredibly difficult time. It is a tragic reminder of the dedication & bravery police officers show each day to keep us safe.”

The Police Federation of England & Wales offered its “deepest condolences” to the family and friends of Pc Prior and Mr Welford.

The scene of the collision reopened at around 7.20pm on Saturday.

Two cars and the lorry have been recovered and debris has been cleared.