Ogden Moor wildfire: Crews at scene dealing with wildfire in Yorkshire
Fire crews remain on site dealing with a moorland fire in Yorkshire on Monday morning.
Crews have been in place since Sunday morning at the wildfire on Cold Edge Road, Halifax.
Footage captured by Milo74 shows the wildfire on Sunday.
Specialist units attended.
Four crews and supporting wildfire units remain at the scene this morning (Monday) dealing with hotspots in the area.
The forecast remains dry and hot over the coming days so crews will be in the area assessing the scene.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service has urged the public to avoid the area.