Pedestrian dies after being hit by HGV in Hull as investigation launched

A pedestrian died on Monday after being hit by a HGV, police said.

Officers are appealing for information following the fatal crash in Hull on the A63 westbound carriageway at around 4am.

Emergency services attended however the pedestrian was found to have died at the scene.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has CCTV, dashcam, or any further information that may assist officers with their ongoing enquiries.

Contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 55 of July 14.