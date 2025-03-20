Police confirm two in hospital following Yorkshire light aircraft crash
The crash happened near Dalton-on-Tees, North Yorkshire , at around 11.50am on Wednesday .
An image shared on social media showed a yellow small aircraft upside down at what the poster said was Croft Circuit near Darlington .
Neither of the men were suspected of being seriously injured, North Yorkshire Police said.
A spokesman for the force said: "We were called to a report that a light aircraft had crashed near Dalton-on-Tees at about 11.50am today.
"Our officers, supported by officers from Durham Constabulary, attended the scene along with the fire and ambulance services.
"Two men in the aircraft were taken to hospital for checks - however, they are not believed to have been seriously injured.
"We are liaising with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch to determine the full circumstances."