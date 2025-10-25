Pot Bank Beckwithshaw: Driver dead after North Yorkshire car accident
Police were called to the collision which took place on Pot Bank near Beckwithshaw at approximately 10pm on Friday October 24.
It involved a blue Citroen C2 car which left the road and collided with a tree.
The driver of the vehicle who was the only occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road remained closed until 5am on Saturday to allow for collision investigation work to take place and for the vehicle to be recovered.
Any witnesses or those with relevant dashcam footage are asked to email [email protected], or dial 101 and speak to North Yorkshire Police.