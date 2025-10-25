Pot Bank Beckwithshaw: Driver dead after North Yorkshire car accident

Police are appealing after a fatal crash near Harrogate

A driver has died after crashing into a tree near Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the collision which took place on Pot Bank near Beckwithshaw at approximately 10pm on Friday October 24.

It involved a blue Citroen C2 car which left the road and collided with a tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the vehicle who was the only occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remained closed until 5am on Saturday to allow for collision investigation work to take place and for the vehicle to be recovered.