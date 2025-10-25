Pot Bank Beckwithshaw: Driver dead after North Yorkshire car accident

Victoria Finan
By Victoria Finan

Social Affairs Correspondent

Published 25th Oct 2025, 12:53 BST
Police are appealing after a fatal crash near Harrogateplaceholder image
Police are appealing after a fatal crash near Harrogate
A driver has died after crashing into a tree near Harrogate.

Police were called to the collision which took place on Pot Bank near Beckwithshaw at approximately 10pm on Friday October 24.

It involved a blue Citroen C2 car which left the road and collided with a tree.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the vehicle who was the only occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remained closed until 5am on Saturday to allow for collision investigation work to take place and for the vehicle to be recovered.

Any witnesses or those with relevant dashcam footage are asked to email [email protected], or dial 101 and speak to North Yorkshire Police.

Related topics:North YorkshireHarrogatePoliceBeckwithshawCitroenNorth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice