Ripon Big Sky Wheel: Generator catches fire just three days after opening as fire service releases statement
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were called at around 3pm on Monday April 7.
The fire was extinguished by a member of the attraction crew before the service arrived using a bucket of water.
Nobody was injured in the incident and those on the wheel at the time will be offered a free replacement ride.
In a statement, Visit Ripon said: “Due to a technical issue with the Ripon Big Sky Wheel this afternoon the Wheel will be closed for the rest of today.
"The Fire Brigade have checked everything and are happy, however the generator will be swapped over night and we will be back up and running again tomorrow.
"All parties on the wheel at the time have been offered a free replacement ride.”
North Yorkshire Council hoped the big wheel would attract more visitors to the town.
