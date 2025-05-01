Ripponden, moorland fire: More than a dozen fire crews work to battle 2km blaze in West Yorkshire
At 12:15pm on Thursday (May 1), West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a moorland fire near Oldham Road.
The fire was a 2km long blaze that required eight crews to tackle.
Crews from Slaithwaite, Halifax, and Todmorden were the first to be sent with specialist wildfire equipment including 2 all-terrain Argocat vehicles.
Slaithwaite Fire Station confirmed following the eight initial crews, a further six fire crews were on route around 2pm.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
A video released by Mirfield Fire Station shows grey smoke billowing out over the moorland, with the fire in the distance.
