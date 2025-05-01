More than a dozen fire crews have been called to action to tackle a moorland fire in Ripponden, spanning two kilometres.

At 12:15pm on Thursday (May 1), West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a moorland fire near Oldham Road.

The fire was a 2km long blaze that required eight crews to tackle.

Crews from Slaithwaite, Halifax, and Todmorden were the first to be sent with specialist wildfire equipment including 2 all-terrain Argocat vehicles.

The fire is spanning 2km across the moorland | Mirfield Fire Station

Slaithwaite Fire Station confirmed following the eight initial crews, a further six fire crews were on route around 2pm.

People are being asked to avoid the area.