River Ouse: Body of 19-year-old man pulled from water as 19-year-old woman who entered river arrested
Police were called at 02.48am on June 27 following reports that two people had entered the water.
A multi-agency rescue operation involving the York Rescue Boat, Fire and Rescue and the Police Helicopter led to the discovery of a body of a 19-year-old man at 08.30am, North Yorkshire Police said.
A 19-year-old woman who was also seen to enter the water with the man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.
She currently remains in police custody.
The investigation into the circumstances leading up to the death is now underway.
Chief Inspector John Aldred from North Yorkshire Police said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, the man’s family have been informed.
"My thoughts go out to them at this very sad time.
“Our enquiries are continuing in order to establish the full circumstances.
“This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers of open water.
"We urge everyone to take care around rivers and open water”.
