The body of a 19-year-old man has been pulled from the River Ouse on Friday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at 02.48am on June 27 following reports that two people had entered the water.

A multi-agency rescue operation involving the York Rescue Boat, Fire and Rescue and the Police Helicopter led to the discovery of a body of a 19-year-old man at 08.30am, North Yorkshire Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 19-year-old woman who was also seen to enter the water with the man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

A 19-year-old woman who was also seen to enter the water with the man has been arrested on suspicion of assault. She currently remains in police custody.

She currently remains in police custody.

The investigation into the circumstances leading up to the death is now underway.

Chief Inspector John Aldred from North Yorkshire Police said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, the man’s family have been informed.

"My thoughts go out to them at this very sad time.

“Our enquiries are continuing in order to establish the full circumstances.

“This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers of open water.