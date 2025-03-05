The body of a man has been recovered from the River Ouse in York following search efforts, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 11.45am on Wednesday March 5, a man’s body was recovered from the River Ouse in York by the Police Under Water Search Unit.

It is believed this could be the body of the missing 19-year-old man who was reported to have entered the river from Ouse Bridge in the city centre at 3.06am on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family have been updated and are receiving specialist support from officers, police said.

River Ouse: Body of man pulled from River Ouse in York after urgent search for 19-year-old

Formal identification has yet to take place, so police are not in a position to name the man at this time.

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

A report is being compiled on behalf of the coroner.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are continuing to ask witnesses to the incident or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward as soon as possible.