River Ouse: Body of man pulled from River Ouse in York after urgent search for 19-year-old

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 13:35 BST
The body of a man has been recovered from the River Ouse in York following search efforts, police said.

At 11.45am on Wednesday March 5, a man’s body was recovered from the River Ouse in York by the Police Under Water Search Unit.

It is believed this could be the body of the missing 19-year-old man who was reported to have entered the river from Ouse Bridge in the city centre at 3.06am on the same day.

His family have been updated and are receiving specialist support from officers, police said.

Formal identification has yet to take place, so police are not in a position to name the man at this time.

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

A report is being compiled on behalf of the coroner.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are continuing to ask witnesses to the incident or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward as soon as possible.

“If you have information to assist the coroner’s report, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference NYP-05032025-0030.”

