River Ouse: Emergency services launch urgent search for 19-year-old man in York

Emergency services are searching for a 19-year-old man in the River Ouse in York.

The incident was reported at 3.06am on Wednesday March 5 after the man entered the river from Ouse Bridge.

York Rescue Boat and Fire boat crews were deployed and carried out extensive searches between Ouse Bridge and Skeldergate Bridge, North Yorkshire Police said.

The Police Under Water Search Unit is assisting the operation this morning.

The man’s family have been informed about the incident and are receiving support from the police.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

However, police say it is important that any witnesses to the incident or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage come forward to assist the investigation as soon as possible.