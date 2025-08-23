Safety warning for Yorkshire's reservoirs with new dangers as waters fall

A safety warning has been issued for Yorkshire's reservoirs ahead of the bank holiday weekend as falling water levels pose a new danger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been major incidents at reservoirs in the region already this year, with a teenage girl among those to die after she fell into waters.

Now Alastair Harvey, lead countryside and woodland advisor at Yorkshire Water, has urged caution after one of the driest summers on record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, we’ve seen incidents this year in Yorkshire where people have lost their lives in reservoirs and other open water," he said. "We’d advise sticking to the walking routes on public footpaths and don’t be tempted to go for a dip in the shallows or walk on the exposed embankment and structures, as there can be risks of sinking mud.”

Yorkshire Water

In Bradford, a man died in June after getting into difficulty at Chellow Dene. And in May, 13-year-old Qudsiyah Mahmood died after falling into Baitings Reservoir near Ripponden.

Every year, there are major incidents at Yorkshire's water bodies and sadly these can quickly take a turn for the worse.

While reservoirs may look calm and tempting for a swim, they can pose a serious threat particularly with cold water shock and sudden drops or hidden currents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With water levels in the region lower than usual at the moment, with ongoing dry weather, there is also now a new danger.

Baitings is notable for its sunken bridge which should absolutely not be crossed, countryside teams have said.

Thruscross, meanwhile, hides the submerged village of West End, which is visible when water levels drop but should not be approached.

Yorkshire Water owns and operates well over 100 reservoirs in the region, many of which were built over a century ago. As well as providing a water source for residents in the region, the often picturesque countryside sites also attract around a million visitors a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers said several of Yorkshire Water's reservoir sites have tenanted clubs which offer water sports in a safe setting, such as sailing or windsurfing.

They urged people to note that watersports of any kind are not allowed at any other setting. And, calling visitors to heed the Countryside Code, Mr Harvey said it is common sense.

“We want people across Yorkshire to enjoy our reservoirs and surrounding countryside, but it’s important that people consider their behaviours and do not take risks that could impact the local natural environment and wildlife, or that puts them in harm's way,” he said.

"Following the Countryside Code and keeping out of the water will help to make trips to our reservoirs safe and enjoyable for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Refraining from using disposable barbecues or starting fires, taking litter home, and keeping dogs on leads, especially around livestock, can all help to keep wildlife, the natural environment, and nearby farm animals safe," he added.