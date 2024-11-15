The A174 in North Yorkshire is closed westbound near Middlesbrough due to a serious crash and a man has been arrested.

National Highways has confirmed the A174 is closed westbound in North Yorkshire due to a serious crash on Friday (Nov 15), around 3:15pm.

The road is closed between the A1053 Greystones roundabout and the A172 Marton-in-Cleveland.

Cleveland Police is on the scene following a serious crash

“Delays are approx. 15min with 2 miles of congestion on approach.”

Emergency services are in attendance, including Cleveland Police.

In a statement Cleveland Police confirmed a man has been arrested “in connection with driving offences”.

National Highways service providers are also on scene providing traffic management.

Road users are advised to follow the below diversion symbol on road signs (no symbol):