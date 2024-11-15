Serious crash near Middlesbrough causes lane closures in North Yorkshire and delays for drivers
National Highways has confirmed the A174 is closed westbound in North Yorkshire due to a serious crash on Friday (Nov 15), around 3:15pm.
The road is closed between the A1053 Greystones roundabout and the A172 Marton-in-Cleveland.
In a statement on social media, National Highways posted: “The A174 in NorthYorkshire is closed westbound between the A1053 Greystones roundabout and the A172 Marton-in-Cleveland due to a serious collision.
“Delays are approx. 15min with 2 miles of congestion on approach.”
Emergency services are in attendance, including Cleveland Police.
In a statement Cleveland Police confirmed a man has been arrested “in connection with driving offences”.
National Highways service providers are also on scene providing traffic management.
Road users are advised to follow the below diversion symbol on road signs (no symbol):
- From Greystones roundabout, exit onto the A1053 and travel north.
- At the roundabout, take the second exit onto the westbound A1053.
- At the next roundabout, take the first exit to join the westbound A66.
- Stay on the A66 continuing ahead over a further 5 roundabouts, and then rejoin the A19 at the A66.
