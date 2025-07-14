Severe delays after 'crash' closes A63 in Hull

There’s been severe delays in Hull this morning after a stretch of the A63 in Hull was closed following a crash.

Both carriageways of the route which leads to the city’s docks were shut following the incident on the Daltry Street flyover which happened just after 3.30am.

Monday’s graduation ceremony for University of Hull students was delayed to give longer for people travelling to the event at the Connexin Live Arena just off the A63.

AA Roadtracker reported that “crash investigations” were affecting the stretch of the A63 between the Roger Millward roundabout and St Andrew’s Quay.

Stagecoach East Midlands posted on X at 11.51am that buses would be delayed on routes 13, 14 and 15, for up to 50 minutes, and on 7 and 8 for up to an hour.

They added: “The A63 has reopened eastbound which we hope helps in the next couple of hours.”