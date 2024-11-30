Shocking photos show a lorry carrying sawdust that caught fire on the M62 in Yorkshire

The HGV was travelling on the M62 between the junctions for Saddleworth, Greater Manchester and Huddersfield.

Shocking photos show the aftermath of burnout lorry that caught fire on a busy motorway - while carrying sawdust.

The HGV was travelling on the M62 between the junctions for Saddleworth, Greater Manchester and Huddersfield, when it set alight on Friday (Nov 29).

Photos from the scene show the lorry completely gutted by the fire, with just the framework left standing.

A National Highways spokesperson described the fire, which spread to the embankment, as "substantial" but said the driver got out of the lorry safely.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance and drivers are advised to take an alternative route as there was a "severe delay" of 90 minutes.