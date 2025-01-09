A man has died after his BMW crashed into a barrier as he left the A63 in East Yorkshire on Wednesday afternoon.

Humberside Police said the 59-year-old was travelling eastbound on the A63, before he took the slip road towards the A1034 in South Cave, when his car collided with a barrier on the A1034 southbound carriageway.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.10pm but the driver had died.

Officers said the man’s family had been informed and were being supported by specially trained officers.