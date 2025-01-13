St James' Hospital Leeds: Ward evacuated after telephone threat

Patients and staff were evacuated from a ward at St James’s University Hospital in Leeds on Monday after a telephone threat.

The J42 ward, for short stay elective urology surgery, and neighbouring areas were evacuated following the call.

West Yorkshire Police worked with the hospital’s incident co-ordination centre to investigate the threat.

Police later confirmed the threat had been “not credible.”

A spokesperson for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: “We have had confirmation from West Yorkshire Police that the threat is not a credible one.

"The incident co-ordination centre is now taking steps with colleagues to ensure the safe move of patients back to their wards and areas of care.

"Thank you to everyone involved in the safe and swift response this afternoon. It has been a brilliant response from the ward, staff, police and everyone else involved.

“All in all a superb approach from teams and individuals.”

It comes months after Mohammad Farooq, 28, was found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism towards the hospital.