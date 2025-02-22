An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car on the Stanningley Bypass in Leeds, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash involving a car and the boy on Thursday, February 20.

Officers were called to the scene of the collision, close to Richardshaw Lane, at about 3:53pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An 11-year-old boy who was crossing the road was in collision with a silver-coloured Skoda Octavia car, police said.

11-year-old boy hit by car on busy Yorkshire bypass as police provide injury update Photo Neil Cross Police stock image

The boy was taken to hospital with what were initially believed to be life-threatening injuries.

He remains in hospital where his injuries are described as serious but no longer life threatening, police confirmed.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have video footage of it or the circumstances leading up to it to come forward.