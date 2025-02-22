Stanningley Bypass: 11-year-old boy hit by car on busy Yorkshire bypass as police provide injury update
Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash involving a car and the boy on Thursday, February 20.
Officers were called to the scene of the collision, close to Richardshaw Lane, at about 3:53pm.
An 11-year-old boy who was crossing the road was in collision with a silver-coloured Skoda Octavia car, police said.
The boy was taken to hospital with what were initially believed to be life-threatening injuries.
He remains in hospital where his injuries are described as serious but no longer life threatening, police confirmed.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have video footage of it or the circumstances leading up to it to come forward.
Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13250099619.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.