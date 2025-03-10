Fire breaks out after container ship and oil tanker collide 10 miles off Withernsea
Four lifeboats were launched along with a coastguard fixed-wing aircraft while other vessels were called in “with firefighting capability”.
According to the MarineTraffic website, US-flagged MV Stena Immaculate was at anchor when the collision occurred in the outer anchorage around 10 miles off the coast.
Container ship Madeiran-flagged Solong was heading down the East Coast from Grangemouth, it appears.
The 29,851 tonne MV Stena Immaculate is eight years old, and has a length of 183 metres and width of 32 metres.
She is operated by US company Crowley, one of three tankers which can be chartered on a short-term basis to supply bulk fuel for the US government. In the meantime she continues normal commercial operations.
It is believed she was carrying Jet A-1 fuel, a kerosene-based aviation fuel used in jet engines, turboprops, and helicopters. It's the most widely used jet fuel worldwide.
The 7,852 tonne Solong was en route to Rotterdam, according to VesselFinder.
HM Coastguard said: "HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire.
"The alarm was raised at 9:48am.
"A coastguard rescue helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe [sic] and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with firefighting capability.
"The incident remains ongoing and an assessment of the likely counter pollution response required is being enacted.”
Crowley has been approached for comment.