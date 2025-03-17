The “heroic” crew of a US oil tanker struck in the North Sea triggered a crucial fire-fighting system before abandoning ship.

Thanks to their efforts, only one of the Stena Immaculate’s cargo tanks containing jet fuel was damaged, Crowley, the maritime company managing the Stena Immaculate, has said.

A salvage team has confirmed that 17,515 barrels of the 220,000 being carried have been lost, Crowley said.

“The Coastguard position remains that there continues to be no cause for concern for pollution from the tanker,” a statement added.

Container ship Solong struck the Stena Immaculate off the east coast of Yorkshire on Monday morning and a fire on the tanker burned for three days after the incident.

A sailor from the container ship is missing and presumed dead.

“The third-party salvage team has confirmed that damage resulting from the container ship Solong striking the Stena Immaculate was limited to one cargo tank containing Jet-A1 fuel and one ballast tank containing sea water,” the statement said.

“At the time of the allision, the Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of Jet-A1 fuel.

“Based on an assessment by the salvage team, it has been confirmed that 17,515 barrels of Jet-A1 fuel have been lost due to the impact and fire. The remaining cargo and bunkers are secure.”

Cal Hayden, vice president of Crowley said: “Before being forced to abandon ship, the crew had the dedication and presence of mind to ensure fire monitors were active in order to provide boundary cooling water to the adjacent cargo tanks.

“Their heroic action limited damage to only the cargo tanks impacted due to the allision.

“We remain fully committed to supporting the UK response to the striking of the Stena Immaculate and any environmental remediation.”

The salvage process is ongoing, the maritime company said.

The Solong’s captain, Vladimir Motin, 59, of Primorsky, St Petersburg, Russia, appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning charged with gross negligence manslaughter.