Humber Estuary: Everything we know so far as after collision between tanker and a cargo ship in the North Sea
A tanker and a cargo vessel have collided in the North Sea, the Coastguard said.
An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire.
“The alarm was raised at 9.48am.
“A Coastguard rescue helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability.
“The incident remains ongoing.”
The 29,851 tonne MV Stena Immaculate is managed by US company Crowley, one of three tankers which can be chartered on a short-term basis to supply bulk fuel for the US government.
Jet fuel has been released into the North Sea after an oil tanker and cargo ship collided off the East Yorkshire Coast on Monday morning.
Here, we answer key questions about how the UK responds to pollution in light of the incident.
Wildlife at risk
The North Sea collision between an oil tanker and a container ship has sparked concerns for local bird populations, according to wildlife authorities.
Jet fuel carried by the Stena Immaculate tanker was released when it was hit by the Solong on Monday morning, with multiple explosions on board the Stena and flames surrounding the crash site.
Martin Slater, director of operations at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said pollution could potentially be “devastating” to the Humber estuary with birds and seals at risk.
Search called off
The search for a missing crew member from a cargo ship that crashed into an oil tanker in the North Sea has been called off, the coastguard said.
In a statement, HM Coastguard said efforts to find the person from the Solong container ship had ended after “an extensive search”, following the ship’s collision with the Stena Immaculate tanker on Monday morning.
One person is missing from container ship
One person is missing from container ship Solong following its collision with an oil tanker in the North Sea, its owner said.
Shipping firm Ernst Russ said search efforts were ongoing to find the crew member and the 13 other crew had been brought safely ashore.
In a statement, the company said: “Both vessels have sustained significant damage in the impact of the collision and the subsequent fire.
“Thirteen of the 14 Solong crew members have been brought safely shore. Efforts to locate the missing crew member are ongoing.
“Ernst Russ immediately activated an emergency response team and the company remains in contact with them, the master of Solong and all relevant marine authorities at Humberside.
“The first priority is the safety of the crew, all responders and the environment. A further update will be provided when information becomes available.”
One person in hospital after 36 mariners rescued in North Sea oil tanker crash
One person is in hospital after 36 mariners were rescued following a crash between an oil tanker and a cargo ship in the North Sea, a local MP has said.
Graham Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness, said both crews were “safe and accounted for” after the collision off the coast of East Yorkshire on Monday morning.
The maritime company managing the Stena Immaculate said jet fuel was released and there were “multiple explosions onboard” when the vessel suffered a ruptured cargo tank after being hit by the container ship Solong.
Tory MP Mr Stuart said: “Like many people across Beverley and Holderness and beyond, I’ve been watching the images from off the coast of Withernsea with a great deal of concern.
“I’ve now spoken with the Transport Secretary and I understand that only one person is in hospital.
“The other 36 mariners across both crews are safe and accounted for.
“While we will be thankful that everyone has been brought ashore, I continue to be concerned about the potential ecological impact.”
"Devastating for the wildlife"
A wildlife charity boss has said jet fuel leaking into the Humber could be “devastating for the wildlife of the estuary” as many birds are gathering offshore ahead of the nesting season and there are “significant numbers” of seals in the area.
Martin Slater, director of operations at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone on the ships and the rescue crews.
“This is obviously a very worrying incident and we’re following developments closely, including waiting to see if there is any pollution into the North Sea from this incident.
“East Yorkshire’s coast is home to protected and significant colonies of seabirds including puffins, razorbills, gannets and kittiwakes. Many birds are gathering offshore on the sea ahead of the nesting season.
“There are significant numbers of Atlantic grey seals in the area, many rearing this year’s young, as well as porpoises and other cetaceans around Spurn.
“If pollution spillage enters the Humber, this could potentially be devasting for the wildlife of the estuary, including important fish stocks and tens of thousands of overwintering and migrating birds who use the mud flats.”
An "extremely concerning situation”.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was an “extremely concerning situation”.
He said: “We thank the emergency services for their rapid response. I understand the Department for Transport is working closely with the coastguard to help support the response to the incident.
“We’re obviously monitoring the situation, we’ll continue to co-ordinate the response and we’re grateful to emergency personnel for their continued efforts.”
Asked if there were any theories about what happened, the spokesman said: “My understanding is the details are still becoming clear, so I don’t want to speculate on that.”
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has deployed a team to conduct a preliminary assessment, the spokesman said.
North Sea collision locator map
The Stena Immaculate sustained a ruptured cargo tank
Baroness Hayman of Ullock “extremely shocked and concerned”
Speaking in Parliament, environment minister Baroness Hayman of Ullock said she was “extremely shocked and concerned” about the North Sea collision.
Describing it as an “emerging picture”, she added: “We are speaking very closely in Defra (the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs) to the Department for Transport and Maritime and Coastguard Agency, who are leading the Government response on this and who are at the moment assessing the situation.”
Lady Hayman said the Environment Agency was also engaging on any clean-up needed.
Greenpeace UK comment on oil tanker collision
Greenpeace UK said it was “too early” to know the extent of any environmental damage.
A spokesperson said: “We are monitoring reports of a cargo vessel crashing into an oil tanker off the coast of Yorkshire very closely.
“Both the high speed of the collision and the footage of the aftermath are cause for great concern.
“Right now, our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident and the emergency services responding to the situation.
“At this stage, it’s too early to assess the extent of any environmental damage. But the magnitude of any impact will depend on a number of factors, including the amount and type of oil carried by the tanker, the fuel carried by both ships, and how much of that, if any, has entered the water.
“Sea and weather conditions will also be important in determining how any spill behaves.
“In the case of an oil spill or any loss of hazardous cargo from the container ship involved, the speed of the response will also be crucial in limiting any impact.”
Oil tanker operator says crew are safe
Crowley confirmed that the tanker, which was en route to Killingholme on the river Humber, was carrying Jet A-1 fuel, a kerosene-based aviation fuel used in jet engines, turboprops, and helicopters. Read more here.
Crowley confirmed that the tanker, which was en route to Killingholme on the river Humber, was carrying Jet A-1 fuel, a kerosene-based aviation fuel used in jet engines, turboprops, and helicopters. Read more here.
Marine investigation deployed
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has sent investigators to Grimsby following the crash between two vessels in the North Sea.
A spokesperson said: “The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has deployed a team to Grimsby following the collision of the Portuguese-registered container ship Solong and the US-registered oil tanker Stena Immaculate which collided in the North Sea this morning.
“Our team of inspectors and support staff are gathering evidence and undertaking a preliminary assessment of the accident to determine our next steps.”
Graham Stuart MP comments
Graham Stuart MP on the maritime collision off the coast of Withernsea:"Like many people across Beverley and Holderness and beyond, I've been watching the images from off the coast of Withernsea with a great deal of concern.
"I've now spoken with the Transport Secretary and I understand that only one person is in hospital. The other 36 mariners across both crews are safe and accounted for.
"While we will be thankful that that everyone has been brought ashore, I continue to be concerned about the potential ecological impact.
"That's why I'm calling for a unified command structure, to bring together government, police, Coast Guard, the Environment Agency, local authorities and your MPs together."
HM Coastguard assessing ship collision
HM Coastguard has said it is assessing the “likely counter pollution response required” after the collision in the North Sea.
It said in a statement: “HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire resulting in fires aboard both vessels. The alarm was raised at 9.48am.
“A coastguard rescue helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability.
“The incident remains ongoing and an assessment of the likely counter pollution response required is being enacted.”