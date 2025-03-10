Greenpeace UK said it was “too early” to know the extent of any environmental damage.

A spokesperson said: “We are monitoring reports of a cargo vessel crashing into an oil tanker off the coast of Yorkshire very closely.

“Both the high speed of the collision and the footage of the aftermath are cause for great concern.

“Right now, our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident and the emergency services responding to the situation.

“At this stage, it’s too early to assess the extent of any environmental damage. But the magnitude of any impact will depend on a number of factors, including the amount and type of oil carried by the tanker, the fuel carried by both ships, and how much of that, if any, has entered the water.

“Sea and weather conditions will also be important in determining how any spill behaves.