Stena Immaculate: Owner says Solong container ship had 'no containers on board with sodium cyanide' during North Sea crash

The owner of the Solong container ship, that was involved in the North Sea collision with the Stena Immaculate, has released a statement that said the ship had no containers of sodium cyanide on board.

The maritime company managing the Stena Immaculate, Crowley, said the vessel was struck by the Solong while anchored off the coast of Hull, causing “multiple explosions” on board and Jet A-1 fuel it was carrying to be released.

There were initial reports the Solong had containers of sodium cyanide on board, however, the owner of the ship, shipping firm Ernst Russ said this is not true.

Handout photo of black smoke billowing into the air after a crash between an oil tanker and a cargo ship off the coast of East Yorkshire.

A statement said: "We extend our deepest sympathy to the family of the missing crew member, mindful that the search has been called off. Our first thoughts must be with them at this uncertain and distressing time. All necessary support is being provided to the family.

"We continue to follow the situation closely surrounding this collision incident involving our vessel, Solong in the North Sea, off Hull, UK . Our focus remains the well-being of our 13 crew members that were evacuated from the container ship. We also recognise the dangers that others are faced with as they work to stabilise and secure the vessels and cargos involved.

"We are able to confirm that there are no containers on board ladened with sodium cyanide, as has been misreported. There are four empty containers that have previously contained the hazardous chemical, and these containers will continue to be monitored

"We would like to thank all of the emergency responders who have urgently deployed to the scene in support of this response effort.

"Our team is actively engaged with all local authorities, and we will work with clean-up teams to ensure every effort is made to mitigate further impacts on the marine environment.

" Ernst Russ will fully assist with the investigations that are to follow."