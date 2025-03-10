The operator of an oil tanker hit by another vessel at anchor off Withernsea says its crew is safe following ‘multiple explosions’.

The 29,851 tonne MV Stena Immaculate is managed by US company Crowley, one of three tankers which can be chartered on a short-term basis to supply bulk fuel for the US government.

Crowley confirmed that the tanker, which was en route to Killingholme on the river Humber, was carrying Jet A-1 fuel, a kerosene-based aviation fuel used in jet engines, turboprops, and helicopters.

She was at anchor when she was struck by the container ship Solong which was heading down the East Coast from Grangemouth.. The crews of both vessels were forced to abandon ship after fires broke out.

More than 30 casualties have since been brought ashore after the collision.

In a statement Crowley said: “At approximately 10 a.m. UTC/ 5 a.m. EST on March 10, 2025, while anchored off the North Sea coast near Hull, United Kingdom, the Crowley-managed tanker Stena Immaculate was struck by the container ship Solong.

“The Stena Immaculate sustained a ruptured cargo tank containing Jet-A1 fuel due to the allision (sic).

“A fire occurred as a result of the allision (sic), and fuel was reported released.

"The Stena Immaculate crew abandoned the vessel following multiple explosions onboard. All Crowley mariners are safe and fully accounted for.

“Crowley immediately initiated its emergency vessel response plan and is actively working with public agencies to contain the fire and secure the vessel.

“Our first priority is the safety of the people and environment.”

The Coastguard said earlier that they were deciding how to tackle the spill. Stena Immaculate is believed to still be on fire.

There were immediate concerns for wildlife, although with the wind in a northerly direction it is believed the impact on RSPB Bempton, the largest mainland seabird colony in the UK could be negligible.

But if pollution spillage enters the Humber, this could potentially be devastating for overwintering and migrating birds who use the mud flats, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said.

Director of Operations Martin Slater said: “Our thoughts are with everyone on the ships and the rescue crews.

"This is obviously a very worrying incident and we’re following developments closely, including waiting to see if there is any pollution into the North Sea from this incident.”

When spilled on water, kerosene-type oils spread very quickly to a thin film.

According to the US Office of Response and Restoration kerosene-type fuels are composed of light hydrocarbons meaning most of the oil will evaporate or naturally disperse “within a day or less”.