Storm Amy: Man dies after tree fell on him during storm in Yorkshire
A man has died after a tree fell on him in Yorkshire during Storm Amy, police said.
The ambulance service rushed to the scene on Barnsley Road, Upper Cumberworth, on Sunday afternoon, shortly after 2pm.
The man received medical attention at the scene but was died a short time later, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
A file is being prepared for the Coroner, police told the Yorkshire Post.