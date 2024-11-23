Storm Bert: A1M at standstill with 60 minute delays after lorry crash at Scotch Corner
A lorry crash on the A1 (M) near Scotch Corner on Saturday morning is causing delays of up to an hour.
Traffic is at a standstill on the northbound carriageway between Junction 52 at Catterick Bridge and Junction 53 at Scotch Corner.
National Highways said there us around two miles of congestion causing hour long delays as of 10.45 am on Saturday.
Two of the three lanes on the carriageway were shut.
A recovery effort is underway for the vehicles involved.
