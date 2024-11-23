Storm Bert: Leeds Bradford Airport runway fully open following weather chaos

The runway at Leeds Bradford Airport has fully reopened after Storm Bert brought snow and chaos, officials have confirmed.

Delays of up to three hours are still expected across many flights according to the latest depature board, with the 10am flight to Amsterdam cancelled.

An earlier flight from Dublin this morning was diverted to East Midlands airport due to the weather conditions.

A spokesperson said: “The runway is now fully open. The terminal is continuing to operate as normal. Thank you for your patience as we work to keep the airport safe for everyone, this is always our priority.”