Army bomb disposal experts evacuated homes in Yorkshire on Friday after a discovery during a property clear out.

A cordon was put in place around the address in Hillside Close and nearby residents evacuated as a precaution after police were contacted at 3.51pm on Friday November 22.

The cordon was lifted shortly before 6.30pm when the all-clear was given.

Army bomb disposal experts confirmed an old hand grenade found during a clear out of a property in Addingham, Ilkley, yesterday was not live.