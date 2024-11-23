Street cordoned off by Army bomb disposal experts after discovery during property clear out
Army bomb disposal experts evacuated homes in Yorkshire on Friday after a discovery during a property clear out.
A cordon was put in place around the address in Hillside Close and nearby residents evacuated as a precaution after police were contacted at 3.51pm on Friday November 22.
The cordon was lifted shortly before 6.30pm when the all-clear was given.
Army bomb disposal experts confirmed an old hand grenade found during a clear out of a property in Addingham, Ilkley, yesterday was not live.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We thank residents for their patience and understanding while the incident was brought to a safe conclusion.”
