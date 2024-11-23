Street cordoned off by Army bomb disposal experts after discovery during property clear out

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 12:22 GMT
Army bomb disposal experts evacuated homes in Yorkshire on Friday after a discovery during a property clear out.

A cordon was put in place around the address in Hillside Close and nearby residents evacuated as a precaution after police were contacted at 3.51pm on Friday November 22.

The cordon was lifted shortly before 6.30pm when the all-clear was given.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Army bomb disposal experts confirmed an old hand grenade found during a clear out of a property in Addingham, Ilkley, yesterday was not live.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We thank residents for their patience and understanding while the incident was brought to a safe conclusion.”

Related topics:YorkshireWest Yorkshire PoliceAddinghamIlkley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice