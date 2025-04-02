The Cricketers Pub: Police believe fire which destroyed Yorkshire pub was deliberate as woman arrested for arson
Officers from North Yorkshire Police who are investigating a serious fire in Knaresborough are appealing for witnesses and information about the incident.
At 04.43 on Tuesday April 1, the fire service contacted the police to notify them about a fire at The Cricketers Pub in Calcutt.
Officers attended and initially assisted with road closures in the area.
Following an examination of the scene by police crime scene investigators and fire investigation officers, it is now believed that the fire was started deliberately, police said.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson and currently remains in police custody.
Nobody was injured during this incident.
Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12250057010.
