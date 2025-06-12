Unexplained death in Sheffield as body pulled from Tinsley Canal
At 7.15pm on Tuesday June 10, officers were called to reports of a body in the Tinsley Canal near to Staniforth Road in the Darnall area of Sheffield.
The body of a 39-year-old man was recovered from the canal, police said.
Officers investigating the death are currently treating it as unexplained and are following a number of lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances that led to the man's death.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses who may have been on the canal towpath between Shirland Lane and Staniforth Road between 5pm and 7.15pm on Tuesday to come forward.
“Anyone with information can contact police online or via 101 quoting incident number 863 of 10 June 2025. You access our online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo
“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”
Prior to the incident, it is reported the man attended a police enquiry desk earlier in the evening, on Tuesday, to enquire about property.
In line with police procedures, a referral has been made to the Professional Standards Department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
