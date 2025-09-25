An investigation has been launched after two bodies were found in a house, police said.

At approximately 2.45pm on Wednesday September 24 police attended to a property on Millbeck Way, Ormesby and located two bodies inside.

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained as detectives begin an investigation into the circumstances.

A scene is in place at the property.

“Unexplained deaths” investigation after two bodies found inside home PHOTO: STOCK John Devlin

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or visit the website quoting reference number 183330.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.