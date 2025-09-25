“Unexplained deaths” investigation after two bodies found inside home

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 25th Sep 2025, 09:57 BST
An investigation has been launched after two bodies were found in a house, police said.

At approximately 2.45pm on Wednesday September 24 police attended to a property on Millbeck Way, Ormesby and located two bodies inside.

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained as detectives begin an investigation into the circumstances.

A scene is in place at the property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
“Unexplained deaths” investigation after two bodies found inside home  PHOTO: STOCK John Devlinplaceholder image
“Unexplained deaths” investigation after two bodies found inside home  PHOTO: STOCK John Devlin

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or visit the website quoting reference number 183330.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If any residents have concerns, they are encouraged to speak to officers who will be present in the area.

Related topics:Cleveland Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice