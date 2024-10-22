A body, believed to be that of missing Malton woman Victoria Taylor, has been recovered from the River Derwent in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Taylor, 34, had been missing for three weeks.

She was last seen in the North Yorkshire town, and her body was recovered close to where her belongings were left.

Police said the body was found by its specialist underwater search team at 11.45am on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A body has been found in the search for missing Malton woman Victoria Taylor

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Formal identification is yet to take place, but Victoria’s family have been informed of this development and understandably they are distressed by today’s news. Our specialist family liaison officers will continue to support them.

“The disappearance of Victoria has understandably had a wider impact on the communities of Malton and Norton. Those closest to Victoria have felt an enormous amount of heartache in the days after she went missing and have acknowledged how grateful they are for the overwhelming support from the community.

“Whilst today’s outcome is not what anyone would have wished for, Victoria’s family have asked us to say that they are devastated and would like some space to be able to process the news, and our thoughts remain with them at this time.”

Ms Taylor’s disappearance sparked a huge community search in the town, with dozens of volunteers handing out posters and embarking on searches of surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mother-of-one was reported missing on Tuesday October 1.

Sightings of her released by police after being found on CCTV had placed her at a BP garage, and then at Malton’s bus station, and belongings she was known to be carrying including a backpack were later found on the banks of the Derwent.

Earlier on Tuesday, her sister Emma had posted on Facebook calling the search “torture.”

She wrote: “Another day of hope, this is torture. Searching is the only thing that makes us feel like we’re doing something.

“There is nothing to write except a massive thanks to everyone out there that is doing something in the search to get our Vixx home.