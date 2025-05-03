A video released by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has revealed the "devastating aftermath” of the moorland fire near Ripponden.

At 12:15pm on Thursday (May 1), West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a moorland fire near the M62 and Ripponden.

The fire was initially a 2km long blaze that required eight crews to tackle.

Crews from Slaithwaite, Halifax, and Todmorden were the first to be sent with specialist wildfire equipment including two all-terrain Argocat vehicles.

The fire is spanning 2km across the moorland | Mirfield Fire Station

Eventually, a total of 18 separate fire crews were called in to battle the blaze, using a water relay, large jets, blowers, beaters and backpacks to tackle the fire.

Fire crews were required to monitor and fight the fire overnight and seven crews were left by Friday (May 2) morning.

By 9am on Saturday morning (May 3), four crews and supporting units remained at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Dropping temperatures, a moister ground overnight and morning dew is positive for the ongoing situation.

“Our drone team will also be attending later today to help crews assess the full scene.”

Fire crews released a video of the moorland following the fire and described the aftermath as “devastating”.