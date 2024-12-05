Woman and six-year-old boy seriously injured crossing road after being hit by electric car

A 68-year-old woman is fighting for her life and a six-year-old boy is seriously injured after the pair were hit while crossing a road in Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses, information and dash-cam footage following the serious collision in Sheffield.

Officers were called to Lound Side in Chapeltown at 6.10pm on Wednesday December 4 to reports of a collision between an electric car and pedestrians.

It is reported that a grey Polestar was travelling along Sussex Road when it turned right onto Lound Side and hit two pedestrians as they crossed the street.

One pedestrian, a 68-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are currently being described as life-threatening.

A six-year-old boy was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and is assisting officers with enquiries.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “We would now like to speak to anyone who saw what happened. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has relevant dash-cam footage of the collision itself or the Polestar being driven in the lead up to it.