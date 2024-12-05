Woman and six-year-old boy seriously injured crossing road after being hit by electric car
South Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses, information and dash-cam footage following the serious collision in Sheffield.
Officers were called to Lound Side in Chapeltown at 6.10pm on Wednesday December 4 to reports of a collision between an electric car and pedestrians.
It is reported that a grey Polestar was travelling along Sussex Road when it turned right onto Lound Side and hit two pedestrians as they crossed the street.
One pedestrian, a 68-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are currently being described as life-threatening.
A six-year-old boy was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver remained at the scene and is assisting officers with enquiries.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “We would now like to speak to anyone who saw what happened. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has relevant dash-cam footage of the collision itself or the Polestar being driven in the lead up to it.
“If you think you can help, report to us online by following this link: Report | South Yorkshire Police, or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 769 of 4 December 2024 when you get in touch.”